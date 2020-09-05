Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 7,867 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Loews were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 1,462.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:L opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.47. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 105,187 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,341,790.99. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 242,743,157 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,950,097.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 348,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,428. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

