Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,340 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BRF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BRF by 49.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BRF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BRF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BRF by 117.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

BRF stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07.

Several research analysts have commented on BRFS shares. Barclays lowered BRF from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bradesco Corretora raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

