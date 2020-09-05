Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases New Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Rollins by 103.7% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Rollins by 43.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $54.59 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

