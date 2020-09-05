Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 26,538 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 102.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of TPI Composites worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $48,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $540,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $77,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,539 shares of company stock valued at $4,539,383 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.66. TPI Composites Inc has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

