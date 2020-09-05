Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 1,037 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIT. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.85. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.61 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

