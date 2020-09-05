Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 300 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in FedEx by 65.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 13.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $226.12 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $231.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.83 and its 200 day moving average is $145.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.24.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

