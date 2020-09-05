Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 13,465 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 292.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Davita by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Davita by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Davita by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Davita by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Davita by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,177.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.91 and its 200 day moving average is $80.02.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.65. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

