Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,022 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 448.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. Paramount Group Inc has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $171.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

