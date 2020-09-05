Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,526 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 14,969 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.62.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

