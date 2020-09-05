Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 6,212 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 164.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 34,916 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 118.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 14.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 372.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 117,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $1,969,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. BTIG Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

NYSE:SLG opened at $49.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.53. SL Green Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.32.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. Research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

