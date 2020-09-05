Denis Oleary Sells 25,000 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $3,459,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Denis Oleary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $2,864,750.00.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $125.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $153.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.60.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 70.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 81.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

