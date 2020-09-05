FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of FormFactor worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 21.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $24.10 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. As a group, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Sidoti raised their target price on FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $675,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,852,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,010 shares of company stock valued at $845,819. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

