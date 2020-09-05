Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 18,033 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1,639.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

NYSE:USPH opened at $93.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $148.48. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.22.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $135,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $406,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.