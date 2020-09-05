Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 57.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 97,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 37,961 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 24.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,088,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 407,788 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 46.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 347.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 407,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 316,091 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $6.67 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.66 million. Research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

