New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Sally Beauty worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The business had revenue of $705.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 456,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,672.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,500 shares of company stock worth $255,955. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBH. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

