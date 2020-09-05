New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 10,400 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.68. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.40.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

