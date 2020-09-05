Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $158.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $115.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

Shares of CRWD opened at $125.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12. Crowdstrike has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $153.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.60.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $23,119,810.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $3,459,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,010,838 shares of company stock valued at $936,948,606 over the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 518.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434,623 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355,765 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,420 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,581,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,026 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

