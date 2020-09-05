Stifel Nicolaus Increases Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $145.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRWD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $125.19 on Thursday. Crowdstrike has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.60 and a 200 day moving average of $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crowdstrike news, COO Colin Black sold 50,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $4,724,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $156,172.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,010,838 shares of company stock worth $936,948,606. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 518.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434,623 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 271.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355,765 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 39.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,420 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at $135,581,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,026 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

