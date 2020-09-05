TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.25% of TriMas worth $35,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the first quarter worth $692,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 7.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 360,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 25,858 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 4.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,003,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,275,000 after buying an additional 85,118 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 36.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. TriMas Corp has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.91.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriMas Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

