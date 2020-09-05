Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,993,961 Shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,978,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.47% of Tronox worth $35,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Tronox by 0.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 275,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tronox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tronox by 76.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP boosted its holdings in Tronox by 44.9% during the second quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. Tronox Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 92.71 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tronox Ltd will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

