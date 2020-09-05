Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,540,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,677 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Relx worth $36,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Relx by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Relx by 4.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 40.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,567,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after purchasing an additional 49,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 43.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ABN Amro cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Relx stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70. Relx PLC has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.