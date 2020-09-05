Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $36,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cable One in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 78.6% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,802.00, for a total transaction of $589,254.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,314. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,109 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,086 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One stock opened at $1,845.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,839.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,739.52. Cable One Inc has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,044.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.82 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 44.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 price target (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,849.14.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

