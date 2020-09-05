Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,687,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.76% of Laureate Education worth $36,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Laureate Education by 100.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 82.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Laureate Education during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAUR. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $12.31 on Friday. Laureate Education Inc has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.53 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

