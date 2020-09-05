Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,340,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 259,858 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.31% of Cimarex Energy worth $36,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 34,359 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,475 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 19.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 39.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 400,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 112,542 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XEC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.32.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $26.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

