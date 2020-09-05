Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 147,411 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 36.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 547,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,411 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $36,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 45.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,427,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,240,000 after acquiring an additional 763,974 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,798,000 after acquiring an additional 261,690 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.9% during the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,706,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 34,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.63. Hamilton Lane Inc has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $76.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

HLNE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

