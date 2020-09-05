Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 903,889 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $36,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 345,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,115,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,745,000 after purchasing an additional 300,673 shares during the period. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.6814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.04 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.21.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

