Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.90% of Nevro worth $37,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter worth $50,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 6.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVRO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Nevro from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $136.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.34. Nevro Corp has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $148.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $105,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 83,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $11,321,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,790 shares of company stock worth $14,627,176. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

