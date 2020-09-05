InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.14% of InterDigital Wireless worth $37,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in InterDigital Wireless by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in InterDigital Wireless by 328.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth $764,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $279,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,931.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $40,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,633 shares of company stock valued at $374,281 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $67.06.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

