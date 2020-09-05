Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,534,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340,316 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.68% of American Equity Investment Life worth $37,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at $51,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 572.3% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1,578.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEL. Piper Sandler lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

AEL opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

