Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $37.94 Million in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 447,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Jacobs Engineering as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $723,368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,038,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $72,916,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,060,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,758,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NYSE:J opened at $91.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average of $84.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Jacobs Engineering has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Jacobs Engineering’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

