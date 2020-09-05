Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $37.94 Million in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 447,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Jacobs Engineering as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $723,368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,038,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $72,916,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,060,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,758,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NYSE:J opened at $91.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average of $84.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Jacobs Engineering has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Jacobs Engineering’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TriMas Corp Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
TriMas Corp Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,993,961 Shares of Tronox Ltd
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,993,961 Shares of Tronox Ltd
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Relx PLC
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Relx PLC
Cable One Inc Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Cable One Inc Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Laureate Education Inc
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Laureate Education Inc
Cimarex Energy Co Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Cimarex Energy Co Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report