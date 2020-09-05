Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 733,005 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 733,005 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Hologic worth $38,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 202.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 88.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 63.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $58.24 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $73.63. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

