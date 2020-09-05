Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,310 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $38,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 95.0% during the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,435,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,738,000 after purchasing an additional 699,281 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $22,858,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 266.7% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 894,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 650,321 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 789,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:PFSI opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFSI. Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $354,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 525,644 shares of company stock valued at $23,892,624 over the last three months. 21.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.