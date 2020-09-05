Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Brunswick worth $38,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Brunswick by 185.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in Brunswick by 659.2% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth $128,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 10.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Brunswick by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CL King upped their price target on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

