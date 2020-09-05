Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $39.14 Million Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,072 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Varian Medical Systems worth $39,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,562,000 after purchasing an additional 63,326 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,355,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,063,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $173.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.80. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $366,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $69,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,567.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,367 shares of company stock worth $8,425,236. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.