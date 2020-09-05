Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 530,841 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,519,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Home Bancshares worth $38,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,883,000 after acquiring an additional 147,772 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 612,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,355,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

HOMB opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.51. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.