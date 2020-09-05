Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 17,642 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,642 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.46% of IPG Photonics worth $39,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. FMR LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total transaction of $918,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,041,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total value of $1,301,881.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,124 in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.88.

Shares of IPGP opened at $162.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $184.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.61.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

