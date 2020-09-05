Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 263,623 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Lamar Advertising worth $39,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $67.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.00. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

