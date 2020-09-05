Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,431,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 422,717 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.98% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $39,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,898,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 304,214 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,102,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

IOVA stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

