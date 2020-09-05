Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,861,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133,647 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $38,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BYD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $16,574,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $10,482,000. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $6,636,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $5,768,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 465,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after buying an additional 386,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,586,438.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Nomura lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Union Gaming Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet cut Boyd Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.77.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

