Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,780 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $39,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average of $92.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

