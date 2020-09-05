Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Domo Call Options (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,677 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,070 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $40.28 on Friday. Domo has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. The business had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,666 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $206,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $413,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 7,575 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $247,020.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,932.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,241 shares of company stock worth $1,203,517 in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 4,006.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 420.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 63.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Domo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Domo in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOMO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Domo from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

