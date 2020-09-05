Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000.

BATS FLDR opened at $51.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38.

