Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at $892,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $1,040,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,062,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,752 shares of company stock worth $15,979,254 in the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $134.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.50. Zscaler Inc has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $163.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC
Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC
Zscaler Inc Stock Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC
Zscaler Inc Stock Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share
SPS Commerce, Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share
SPS Commerce, Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share
$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for RPT Realty This Quarter
$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for RPT Realty This Quarter
VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC
VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report