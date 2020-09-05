Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at $892,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $1,040,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,062,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,752 shares of company stock worth $15,979,254 in the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $134.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.50. Zscaler Inc has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $163.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.