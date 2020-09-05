Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RNLX) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RNLX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on RNLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

RNLX stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

About ALX Oncology

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform, which employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (RNLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.