SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.37. SPS Commerce also reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.39 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

SPSC stock opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $63.03. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $83.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $197,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,923. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $518,051.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,058 shares of company stock worth $10,327,715. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

