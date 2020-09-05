Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $192.63

Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (LON:MRC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.63 and traded as high as $196.80. Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at $188.00, with a volume of 716,286 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 192.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 195.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15.

About Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

