Glanbia (LON:GLB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.87

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and traded as high as $9.93. Glanbia shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 33,833 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 million and a P/E ratio of 19.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a €0.11 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,252.92%.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

