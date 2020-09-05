Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.88

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and traded as high as $11.90. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 1,602 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Conrad Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNRD)

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

