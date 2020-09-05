Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $70.18

Shares of Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and traded as high as $76.49. Frontier IP Group shares last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 23,689 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 65.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71.

About Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP)

Frontier IP Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in assisting universities, research institutions, and companies in the development and commercialization of their intellectual property (IP) in the United Kingdom. It develops and manages a portfolio of equity stakes; and licenses income interests from commercially-focused IP.

