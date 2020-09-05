UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.22. UK Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 315,588,447 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32.

About UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas Plc invests in a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom. It has interests in a portfolio of eight UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for UK Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.